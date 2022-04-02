ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council voice support for Cambodia’s 2022 priorities
Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council gathered on March 30 to discuss strategic issues and directions for the Socio-Cultural pillar.
The Council expressed support of priorities under Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2022 theme, “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, which underscores ASEAN’s spirit of “Togetherness” as one community and common will in collective endeavour to address and overcome challenges facing the region.
The Council also commended ASCC sectoral bodies for the timeliness and significant initiatives, and outcome documents for adoption and notation by the Leaders in the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits this November.
The meeting noted ASCC Pillar’s endeavour in enhancing the ASEAN peoples’ quality of life amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and recognised the development of the ASEAN Regional Guidelines on Safe School Reopening, Learning Recovery and Continuity, as part of the efforts to recover education services for children that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also discussed strategic issues under the pillar, highlighting the importance of continued empowerment of youth and sports, human resource development, women development and gender mainstreaming, building future resilience towards green recovery, equal access to digitalisation, poverty reduction, among others, to support sustainable development in the ASEAN region./.