World Cambodia to send women’s football team to SEA Games for first time The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) announced on March 31 that it will send a women's football team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.

ASEAN ASEAN countries win four awards at World Expo 2020 Dubai Four out of 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states’ pavilions were presented with awards at the World Expo 2020 Dubai on March 30 by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), before the expo closed on March 31.

World Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.

ASEAN Vietnam supports Cambodia’s insurance linkage initiative in ASEAN Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung voiced support for Cambodia's initiatives on building a declaration on insurance linkage within ASEAN, and promoting the potential of women in business, peace and security, at the 27th ASEAN Socio Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting on March 30.