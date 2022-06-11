World Thailand: headline inflation in May hits 13-year high Thailand's headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index (CPI), hit a 13-year high in May, largely attributed to the rise in energy and food prices.

World India to host special meeting of India-ASEAN Foreign Ministers India will host a special meeting of foreign ministers of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17 to mark the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th year of the two sides’ strategic partnership.