ASEAN special envoy to visit Myanmar this month
ASEAN special envoy, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will make his second trip to Myanmar, on June 29-30 to follow up on the implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus (5PC).
Earlier, the trip was postponed due to some technical problems in Myanmar. Prak briefed the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the progress of 5PC and ASEAN’s future plan at the end of last month.
The second trip is to ensure that there is marked progress in the implementation of 5PC, which was agreed upon in April 2021.
The ASEAN Chair has asked to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy, as well as other key stakeholders.
At a meeting in Indonesia in April 2021, ASEAN leaders reached consensus on five points on Myanmar situation: ending violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar./.