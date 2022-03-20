Culture - Sports Hand fan martial arts Fighting with hand fans is one of 18 types of traditional martial arts in Vietnam used mostly for self-defence.

Culture - Sports Sport delegations highly value Vietnam’s preparations for upcoming SEA Games Representatives from Southeast Asian sport delegations highly valued Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), while inspecting some competition venues for the Games in Hanoi on March 19.

Culture - Sports Over 5,000 runners to take part in Manulife Da Nang International Marathon More than 5,000 participants, of which about 65 percent are athletes from other provinces and cities, will join the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon, which will begin in the central Da Nang city on March 19.