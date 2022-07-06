World Malaysia promotes exports through e-commerce Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) has enhanced guidelines for its eTrade programme for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), effective July 1, aiming to boost exports through cross-border e-commerce marketplaces.

ASEAN ASEAN+3 region to see 4.3% growth this year: AMRO The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) forecasts a 4.3% growth for the ASEAN+3 (Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea) region this year, slightly lower than its previous forecast.

World Cambodia uses commemorative symbols with Vietnam for tourism development An exhibition featuring cultural characteristics in border areas and the Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity will be held in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien in September within the framework of the third Vietnam-Laos Border Culture, Sports and Tourism Exchange Festival.

World Bangkok tops list of best cities in Southeast Asia Bangkok of Thailand topped a poll of the top 10 cities in Southeast Asia, as voted for by visitors to the Travel + Leisure website (travelandleisure.com).