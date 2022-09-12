Delegates at the event (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) recently organised a workshop via videoconference on strengthening coordination and engaging ASEAN’s external partners in the Implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.



The event brought together more than 120 delegates, including representatives from the ACCC, national coordinators, national focal points of the MPAC 2025 and relevant ASEAN sectoral bodies.



At the workshop, participants shared good practices, challenges, and lessons learnt in undertaking coordination on MPAC 2025 and other connectivity related cooperation as well as the alignment of MPAC 2025 initiatives. They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN dialogue partners and other external partners for the implementation of the MPAC 2025 and promoting synergies across various connectivity initiatives within and beyond the region.



Cambodian Ambassador to ASEAN Yeap Samnang said the workshop is a platform to exchange views and explore ways and means to bolster coordination, as well as further engage external partners towards delivering the MPAC 2025



“By enhancing engagement with all relevant stakeholders, we will be able to realise the goal of ASEAN Connectivity. We will continue to conduct regular interactions in addressing alignment at the regional and national levels,” he added.



The MPAC 2025, which is an integral part of the ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together, aims to tackle cross-cutting connectivity issues towards achieving a seamlessly and comprehensively connected and integrated ASEAN that will promote competitiveness, inclusiveness, and a greater sense of community.



As set out in the 2016 Vientiane Declaration on the Adoption of the MPAC 2025; ACCC, national coordinators and national focal points have been tasked by the leaders of ASEAN to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and to mobilise resources for the implementation of the MPAC 2025./.