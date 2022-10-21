Illustrative image. (Photo:Getty Images)

Hanoi (VNA) - Representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment towards the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the agreement (COP-17), which was held on October 20 in Singapore.



They also pledged to develop the new Roadmap on ASEAN Cooperation towards Transboundary Haze Pollution Control with Means of Implementation (Hazefree Roadmap) 2022-2030 and the new ASEAN Peatland Management Strategy (APMS) 2022-2030.



The meeting noted ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC)’s initiatives in advancing its remote sensing capabilities and haze dispersion modelling system for the monitoring and assessment of the regional fire and haze situation.



It expressed appreciation for the various initiatives and actions undertaken by ASEAN member states and the continuous efforts in strengthening national capabilities for action and regional cooperation in assessment, prevention, mitigation and management of land and/or forest fires and the resulting haze.



It also underlined the importance of taking strong action to increase vigilance, prevention measures and fire-extinguishing procedures to reduce wildfires and peatland fires, as well as transboundary haze during dry weather.



The meeting looked forward to further strengthening and intensifying national efforts, regional and international cooperation through the timely adoption of the new Haze-free Roadmap and new APMS to comprehensively address the root causes of transboundary haze pollution and pursue the overall context of sustainable development for the region.



It welcomed the development of an Investment Framework for a Haze-free, Sustainable Land Management in Southeast Asia to prioritise national and regional actions on haze reduction and enable predictable funding flows and potential for joint programme and project development among ASEAN member states and other stakeholders.



Participants at the meeting looked forward to the finalisation of the establishment agreement and host country agreement of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control (ACC THPC) and its operationalisation in Indonesia.



They also appreciated the collaboration with various partners in implementing long-term programmes namely Sustainable Use of Peatland and Haze Mitigation in ASEAN (SUPA) and Measurable Action for Haze-Free Sustainable Land Management in Southeast Asia (MAHFSA).



The 18th meeting of the conference of the parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution will be held in 2023 in Laos./.