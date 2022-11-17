ASEAN Laos aims to increase forest coverage to 70% by 2035 The Lao government's officials have held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss sustainable forest management and carry out a plan to restore forest coverage to 70% in 2035.

ASEAN Cambodian scholar highlights Vietnam's contributions to ASEAN Summits Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and coordinated with Cambodia to contribute to the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which just concluded in Phnom Penh, a Cambodian scholar has said.

ASEAN Korean company invests in mega project in Laos The General Logistics Department of the Lao Ministry of Public Security recently signed documents to grant the right for the use of state land 62km from Vientiane capital for the construction of a 2.9-billion USD resort complex.

ASEAN Thailand proposes ideas for regional economic recovery Thailand, the APEC 2022 Chair, is showing close coordination with other countries in Southeast Asia to promote the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, while proposing initiatives to foster the regional economic recovery, according to Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura.