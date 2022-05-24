World SEA Games 31: Singapore athletics team perform best since 1993 Patience and perseverance have paid off for Singapore’s athletics contingent at the SEA Games 31, who returned to the homeland on May 20 with their best total medal haul for almost 30 years, according to The Straits Times.

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers’ meeting optimistic about regional growth The ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Special Meeting 2022 showed optimism that the region will return to pre-pandemic levels, with GDP growth expected to reach 4.9 percent in 2022 and 5.2 percent in 2023.

World Malaysia's news agency impressed with VNA’s website on SEA Games 31 The initiative of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to provide information related to the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on its special website has helped bring an overview of this regional sports event to international friends, Editor-in-Chief of Malaysia's news agency Bernama Khaidzir Md Yunus has said.