ASEAN strengthens resilience to disasters
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a joint statement on strengthening resilience to disasters with detail commitments on the occasion of the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 (PG 2022) held in Bali, Indonesia, on May 23-28.
A flooded area after downpours in Pattani province of Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a joint statement on strengthening resilience to disasters with detail commitments on the occasion of the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 (PG 2022) held in Bali, Indonesia, on May 23-28.
ASEAN countries agree to strengthen the group’s capability to adapt to and recover from multi-hazards through the implementation of ASEAN SHIELD, and advance cross-sectoral collaboration and intra-regional collaborative network with relevant centres or institutions in ASEAN and beyond, in developing early warning systems and strategic foresight for disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness and capability and capacity building.
They also agree to enhance engagement and partnerships with all relevant ASEAN sectors to strengthen contribution towards the effective implementation of ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF), as well as strengthen multi-layered and cross-sectoral disaster risk governance to enhance disaster resilience.
ASEAN will continue to ensure inclusion and integration of disaster resilience and management agenda into sustainable development and climate adaptation policies and strategies at regional, national, local, and community levels, while further enhancing national and local capacity in undertaking measures to prevent, mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.
The group will further increase financial resiliency to deal with disasters through continuing building ex-ante risk financing and risk transfer capabilities of ASEAN countries through ASEAN Disaster Risk Finance and Insurance (ADRFI) programme; strengthen Southeast Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility (SEADRIF); enhance resiliency of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and broaden the base for financing and resource mobilisation of existing ASEAN disaster funding mechanisms.
Besides, ASEAN further encourage people’s contribution and a whole-of-society approach in supporting post-disaster recovery efforts, and look forward to the establishment of a mechanism to enable the peoples of ASEAN to contribute to natural disaster assistance in the region.
ASEAN also agreed to intensify efforts in utilising science, technology and innovation (STI) in building disaster resilience in the region; promote open data and data sharing; enhance early warning systems; advance infrastructure resilience; promote the implementation of ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco-DRR); and forge stronger partnerships and collaboration with ASEAN’s partners.
ASEAN countries vow to realise the ASEAN vision to be a global leader in disaster management through exchanging and sharing ASEAN knowledge, experience and best practices in strengthening disaster resilience with international communities; and contribute to global efforts on disaster resilience./.