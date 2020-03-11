ASEAN Trade facilitation to promote ASEAN investment The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) proposed initiatives to promote ASEAN investment through trade facilitation at the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and ABAC Consultation in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on March 10.

ASEAN Malaysia’s new PM unveils Cabinet line-up Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 9 unveiled his Cabinet, naming four senior ministers in lieu of a deputy prime minister.

Politics Vietnam proposes 13 priorities for 26th AEM Retreat A preparatory senior economic officials' meeting for the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (PREP-SEOM for the 26th AEM Retreat) was held in Da Nang city on March 8.

ASEAN Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit, at the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) on March 6.