Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City National University, the Can Tho University and the ASEAN University Network (AUN) jointly held the second student affairs network meeting and the sixth ASEAN student leaders' forum in 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6.Associate Prof. Dr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City National University said that the annual events aim to strengthen exchanges and the sharing of viewpoints and commitments of officials in charge of student affairs and students’ associations of the AUN member universities.The events drew more than 90 delegates from 22 AUN universities. Exploring commitments and actions for a prosperous ASEAN, the forum focused on strengthening students’ skills to prepare for the free labour movement in the ASEAN region.Running through December 9, the event will highlight challenges and opportunities for youngsters stemming from the ASEAN free labour movement, as well as necessary skills for students to join the movement, and the role of the AUN member universities in support students during the integration process.Participants will also discuss support commitments for students to become well-prepared for the movement.They will join many cultural exchanges and activities to explore the development history of Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong delta Can Tho city.-VNA