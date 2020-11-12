ASEAN Opening ceremony of 37th ASEAN Summit The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits kicked off in Hanoi on November 12, under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

World Vietnam calls for efforts to tackle hunger in Yemen Vietnam has called on the international community to complete their commitments on financial contributions to United Nations (UN) humanitarian activities, thus helping fight hunger in Yemen.

ASEAN Party and State leader attends opening ceremony of ASEAN Summit Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12 in Hanoi.