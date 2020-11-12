ASEAN Studies Centre wins 2020 ASEAN Prize
Singapore-based ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) of the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) on November 12 was honoured with the ASEAN Prize, an annual regional permier award, for promoting greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN and contributing towards regional cooperation and integration.
The Singapore-based ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) of the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) is honoured with the 2020 ASEAN Prize for promoting greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN and contributing towards regional cooperation and integration. (Photo: asean.org)
Jakarta (VNA) – Singapore-based ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) on November 12 was honoured with the ASEAN Prize, an annual regional premier award, for promoting greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN and contributing towards regional cooperation and integration.
Now in its third year, the ASEAN Prize honours the outstanding achievements of individuals or organisations who foster the ASEAN identity, promote the ASEAN spirit, champion the ASEAN way and have significantly contributed towards ASEAN community building efforts.
The ASEAN Prize 2020 recipient was announced at the 37th ASEAN Summit Opening Ceremony virtually hosted by Vietnam. In his keynote speech, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute for being awarded.
“ASC’s insights and analyses on developments and trends in the region through research, publications, media engagement and outreach activities, have helped policymakers, scholars and business leaders in their efforts in building and advancing the ASEAN Community,” said ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim in his congratulatory remarks.
Director of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Choi Shing Kwok, who is also Head of ASC, expressed his appreciation in receiving the award. “The accolade is a recognition of the collective efforts of the entire ASC team, past and present. I am sure this will further inspire ASC to continue building on our efforts and mission of promoting research and understanding of ASEAN from a regional perspective,” he said.
Administered by the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Prize is sponsored by Singapore’s Temasek Foundation and Malaysia’s Yayasan Hasanah. The Prize recipient will receive a trophy and a cash prize of 20,000 USD. This year’s award ceremony will be convened separately, following COVID-19 safety protocols.
Established in 2008, ASC conducts policy research and analysis on ASEAN’s development as an institution in support of ASEAN integration and community-building. Under this objective, ASC studies the political-security, economic and socio-cultural trends in ASEAN through a range of research programmes, publications, events as well as institutional engagement. ASC also provides a regular platform for policymakers, scholars, public intellectuals, and business leaders to discuss constructive ideas that will help shape the development of the region and foster a better understanding of ASEAN.
ASC is the first ASEAN-based organisation to receive the Prize. In 2018, Erlinda Uy Koe, a dedicated community leader and advocate of families with autism from the Philippines, received the inaugural ASEAN Prize for her contribution to foster an inclusive ASEAN community. Last year, Malaysian humanitarian leader Dr. Jemilah Mahmood was selected for the Prize for her dedication in providing emergency needs and humanitarian response to affected population in the region./.