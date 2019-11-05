ASEAN Summit: Vietnam attends Special Lunch on Sustainable Development
Leaders of ASEAN and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pose for a photo at the launch of the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue in Bangkok on November 3. (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnam was among the ASEAN countries to join the Special Lunch on Sustainable Development, presided over by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, during the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4.
The event aimed to provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN and dialogue partners to discuss collaboration in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more effectively.
In his opening remarks, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted sustainable development, saying it is significant to build a strong, resilient community.
ASEAN has adopted the Complementarities Initiative between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development in an attempt to reduce poverty, develop clean energy and bridge the gap but challenges still remain ahead, particularly in response to climate change, the PM said.
To fulfill its commitments, ASEAN expects to receive support from the dialogue partners in implementing the roadmaps, he said.
He then introduced several sustainable development projects and pledged to put the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD), which was launched in Bangkok a day earlier, into operation.
The participating countries welcomed ASEAN’s contributions to the realisation of the global goals and emphasised that technology and innovation play a critical part in the current context. The countries were committed to cooperate with ASEAN in developing science and technology, high-quality infrastructure and smart cities as well as fostering connectivity.
Vietnam reiterated its commitments to promote a “people-centred, people-oriented community” and invest in future generations. It suggested the dialogue partners to support ASEAN in developing a 4.0 cirriculum framework and an information-security centre.
Vietnam called on the countries to bolster the implementation of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Phase III, develop the Mekong region, promote the sustainable use and management of water resources and improve the regional sustainability.
As the ASEAN Chairman in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2020-2021), Vietnam will do its best to further promote the UN's sustainable development programmes.
In 2020, Vietnam will host the Mekong Forum and coordinate with other countries to implement goals of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference./.