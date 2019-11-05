Politics Vietnamese PM addresses 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at growing ties between ASEAN and Japan while addressing the 22nd ASEAN – Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4.

Politics PM attends Mekong-Japan Summit in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, leaders of other Mekong countries and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the 11th Mekong-Japan Summit in Bangkok on November 4 evening.

Politics National Assembly to conduct three-day Q&A session National Assembly (NA) deputies will question ministers and heads of sectors from November 6-8 as part of their ongoing eighth session.

Politics Draft law on libraries under discussion on November 5 Legislators will have a further look into reports on the judicial work and crime fight, and discuss the draft law on libraries on November 5 as part of the activities of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA).