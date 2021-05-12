ASEAN supports Czech Republic in COVID-19 fight
The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic on May 11 presented face masks to a district in Prague capital city in response to a call of local authorities to help disadvantaged people to surmount COVID-19.
The handover ceremony saw the attendance of ambassadors and representatives of six embassies of ASEAN nations in the Czech Republic, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
The aid is part of activities joint held by the embassies to show solidarity between ASEAN and the Czech Republic in fighting the ravaging pandemic.
Receiving the aid, Mayor of Prague 6 district Ondrej Kolar voiced his gratitude to the embassies of ASEAN countries for their support for local authorities and residents in the fight against COVID-19.
Efforts in battling the pandemic have proven effective in the European nation, especially after a vaccination drive since March, he said, adding that more than 30 percent of the country’s population has been inoculated.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung took the occasion to thank the Czech government, relevant agencies and frontline workers for providing treatment and helping foreigners infected with COVID-19, including Vietnamese living in the country.
The diplomat reiterated that the embassies of ASEAN members always attach significance to and hope to promote the ASEAN-Czech Republic friendship and cooperation./.