The strengthening of defence cooperation for harmonised security under the theme of the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) has reflected a common desire to create and maintain stable peace and security in the region and the world, said Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang.

The first ASEAN Coast Guard Forum is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from November 22-25 as part of efforts by regional countries to maintain maritime security.

The 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Plus opened in Siem Reap city in the Cambodian province of Siem Reap on November 23.

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN - US and ASEAN - India defence ministers' informal meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on November 22.