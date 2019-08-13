ASEAN tackles trash in the ocean

Marine pollution, mainly caused by plastic waste, is now the world’s second biggest environmental challenge after climate change. ASEAN countries have taken specific actions to reduce trash.
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 8:40:00
