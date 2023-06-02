Representatives from ASEAN Committee in Mexico City and Colima state attend the ASEAN-Colima Business Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – A delegation from the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City had a working visit to Mexico’s Colima state from May 30 to June 1 to strengthen cooperation with the locality, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, education, agriculture and seaport.

The delegation including the Ambassadors of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, met the Governor of the State of Colima Indira Vizcaíno Silva, attended the ASEAN-Colima Business Forum, signed a Letter of Intent on cooperation, visited Colima University, Manzanillo port cluster, and some local businesses.

At the meetings, Mexican officials and businesses highly appreciated the possibility of strengthening cooperation in all aspects with ASEAN, especially in economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, and port logistics, which thereby will help Colima state in particular and Mexico in general to diversify export markets and attract more foreign investment capital.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam emphasised the potential for bilateral cooperation between Colima state in particular and Mexico in general with Vietnam in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, education, tourism, and port logistics.

Assessing Mexico as one of Vietnam's important markets in Latin America, Ambassador Nam called on businesses to strengthen connectivity and take advantage of free trade agreements, especially the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Within the framework of the visit to Colima, the Ambassadors of ASEAN countries signed a Letter of Intent for cooperation with the state in the fields of tourism, education, culture, and trade.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA), Argentina, paid a working visit to Entre Rios province in the central region of Argentina from May 31 to June 2.

The ASEAN delegation, grouping the Ambassadors of Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, had a working session with Entre Ríos Governor Gustavo Bordet; mayor of Paraná city Adan Bahl; and leaders of departments, branches, and major enterprises in the province.

At the meeting, Governor Gustavo Bordet emphasised that ASEAN countries are reliable and important trading partners of Entre Ríos. He expressed his wish to expand and strengthen trade exchanges between the province with ASEAN countries, especially in areas of agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, education, and training.

As chair of ACBA, Thai Ambassador Krit Tankanarat affirmed that the cooperation opportunities between ASEAN and Entre Ríos are great, and expected that the two sides will take advantage of available strengths to further promote their cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (centre) meets with Entre Ri21os province representatives. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh affirmed his willingness to act as a bridge for the government and business community of Entre Ríos province to approach and explore cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

In response to the desire of the Panará city government to establish relations with Vietnamese localities, Thanh said he will help connect Panará and Vietnam's Hue city, promoting their people-to-people exchanges.

Within the framework of the visit, the ASEAN ambassadors also had a working session with leaders of the Entre Ríos Grain Exchange, visited the industrial park of Paraná city, and met students of universities in the province./.