ASEAN to hold special meeting on Myanmar
ASEAN foreign ministers will convene a special meeting in Indonesia on October 27 to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on October 23.
According to spokesman of the ministry Chum Sounry, the event to take place at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta will cover the implementation of a five-point peace consensus on the Myanmar situation in an effort to end conflict in the country.
Cambodia is the current the Chair of ASEAN.
The ASEAN consensus had been agreed at the bloc’s Leaders Meeting (ALM) in Jakarta last April.
It calls for the “immediate cessation of violence” with all parties exercising “utmost restraint”; a constructive dialogue among all parties; the mediation of such talks by a special envoy of the ASEAN chair; provision of humanitarian assistance coordinated by ASEAN; and a visit to Myanmar by an ASEAN delegation, headed by the special envoy, to meet with all parties.
In August, Myanmar's leader, Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said that some points of the consensus would be implemented this year./.