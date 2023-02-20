ASEAN ASEAN launches integrated river management project A project on reducing pollution and preserving environmental flows in East Asian Seas through the Implementation of Integrated River Basin Management (IRBM) was launched in Manila by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to develop practical and innovative ways for communities, industries and governments to work together to revitalise the region’s rivers.

ASEAN ASEAN, Chile further bolster development partnership The 4th Meeting of the ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) was held on February 16 at the ASEAN Secretariat's headquarters after two years of meeting via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Internet use in Thailand drops after pandemic​ Local internet users spent less time on the internet and social media and made less purchases online as life returns to normal after the pandemic, according to the "Digital 2023: Thailand" study.