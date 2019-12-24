Politics Vietnam – China relations thriving: Vietnamese diplomat The Vietnam - China relations have developed stably in the past year, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, effective collaborative mechanisms, and flourishing cooperation in various sectors, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai recently told Chinese press.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao investment ministers talk cooperation Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment of Laos Sonsay Siphandone in Hanoi on December 23 to review cooperation between the two ministries over the past years and seek ways to boost ties next year.

Politics Vietnam People’s Army has high militancy: Russian professor The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has high militancy, powerful motivation and good combat experience, said Prof. Vladimir Kolotov, General Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute of the Saint Petersburg State University in Russia.

Politics Vietnam Defence White Paper debuted in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy and the Office of Vietnamese Defence Attachés in Cuba held a ceremony in Havana on December 20 to debut the Vietnam Defence White Paper 2019.