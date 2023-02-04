ASEAN Thailand's capital pilots free space for street hawkers Thailand's capital city of Bangkok has kicked off a project to offer space free of charge for hawkers and street vendors in the heart of the city in a bid to clear cluttered pavements.

World Thailand’s land prices skyrocket amid urban growth Land prices in Bangkok capital city of Thailand has skyrocketed 75% in recent years due to infrastructure development along with urbanisation driven by mass transit expansion.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations A Vietnamese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu attended the 57th meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTO) as part of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam to further contribute to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: ambassador Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.