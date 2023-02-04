ASEAN Tourism Forum kicks off in Indonesia
The 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), themed "ASEAN: A Journey to Wonderful Destinations," opened in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on February 3 evening.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expressed his hope that the forum would accelerate regional tourism recovery and serve as a medium for discussion and formulation of policies and real programmes on tourism development that will be more practical, direct, and orientated to the future.
He said that Indonesia is optimistic that the tourism sector would help to develop ASEAN as a stable, peaceful, and dignified region that upholds humanity and supports global economic stability.
The Vice President called on ASEAN countries to develop sustainable and inclusive tourism with the involvement of micro and small enterprises, the women, and the younger generation. Now is the time to improve the competitiveness of the tourism sector through innovation and creativity and transformation to the digital sector to realise a productive tourism sector that could contribute to the regional economy, he emphasised.
Taking place from February 2-5, ATF 2023 is the largest annual event held alternately among the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), creating a space for cooperation to promote this region as an attractive tourist destination worldwide.
Within the framework of the ATF 2023, a series of activities are held, including the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Tourism Ministers Meeting ASEAN – India Tourism Ministers Meeting, the 2nd ASEAN – Russia Tourism Ministers Meeting, the 57th Meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations, the 42nd Meeting of ASEAN 3 National Tourism Organisations, the 29th ASEAN - India National Tourism Organisations, the 13th ASEAN-Russia Federation Tourism Consultation Meeting, the ASEAN Tourism Awards Ceremony, and a press conference of ASEAN tourism ministers and other activities./.