ASEAN Lao gov’t acts to regulate fuel price Lao government is taking steps to rein in the rising price of fuel, easing the impact on the economy and the lives of residents, amid a volatile global market.

World Thailand's gems, jewellery exports projected to up 15-20 percent in 2022 Thailand's gem and jewellery exports excluding gold are forecast to grow by 15-20 percent in 2022 thanks to the global economic recovery, increasing economic activities as well as less severe symptoms caused by the Omicron variant.

ASEAN 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue held virtually The seventh ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Dialogue took place online on February 17 to discuss the findings and recommendations in the ASEAN Business Sentiment Study 2020/2021, which gauged ongoing sentiment of the ASEAN indigenous enterprises towards the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2025.