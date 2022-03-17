ASEAN Vietnam calls for unified approach of ASEAN in upgrading ATIGA Vietnam has proposed that ASEAN countries agree on a pragmatic approach in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in order to generate real added value to ASEAN businesses, during the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat that virtually opened on March 16.

ASEAN ASEAN signs anti-doping cooperation pact Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka, and WADA Director-General Olivier Niggli have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the cooperation in the fight against the use of illegal substances in sport.

ASEAN Myanmar promotes production of hybrid electric cars To reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, Myanmar has begun the production and selling of new-energy vehicles, including hybrid electric cars, according to Xinhua news agency.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.