World Malaysia moves to attract tourists from neighbouring countries The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia Nancy Shukri expects the reopening of Malaysia’s tourism industry to be sustained by tourists from neighbouring countries.

World Malaysia inks cooperation agreements at Expo 2020 Dubai Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob witnessed the signing and exchange of nine cooperation agreements between Malaysian companies and their international business partners at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE on March 30.

World Singapore: Changi Airport ready to welcome more passengers Changi Airport of Singapore is ready to welcome more passengers with a hope to recover the number recorded in the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level, as travel restrictions and safety measures are eased.