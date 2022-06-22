ASEAN united for harmonious security
The 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-16) was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 22. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-16) was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 22, during which a joint declaration was adopted.
In the declaration on solidarity for harmonious security, the ministers reiterated that the observance of principles and basic targets set in the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) aims to enhance the grouping’s centrality and solidarity, and maintain regional order.
The document also highlights the significance of maintaining and promoting a favourable environment for the early completion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, as well as fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).
The ministers approved new initiatives within the ADMM regarding cooperation between ASEAN defence forces in controlling cross-border diseases, support to female officers joining peacekeeping operations, the establishment of cooperative ties between defence academies, and cyber security, among others.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang affirmed Vietnam’s support for Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, and the Cambodian defence ministry’s organisation of ADMM, ADMM+ and other relevant activities.
The same day, Giang and other delegation heads paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen./.