World Vietnam attends 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, has joined other regional senior officials at the recent 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum.

ASEAN Thai food exports expected to grow well The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has projected that Thai food exporters are likely to benefit from a global food shortage expected to intensify during the third and fourth quarters this year.

World Malaysia expects stronger economic growth in next quarters Malaysia's economic growth is expected to increase further in the second and third quarters of this year, driven by the government's continued efforts to attract foreign investments, as well as the success of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.