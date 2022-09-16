World Indonesia’s inflation could surpass GDP growth Indonesia could potentially record higher inflation than economic growth in the third quarter of this year, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on September 14.

World Malaysia likely to achieve 16 billion USD in digital investments: PM Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his confidence in the country’s ability to achieve the 70 billion RM (16 billion USD) digital investment target by 2025, in line with the digital economy blueprint.

World VNA attends 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum Representatives from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) attended the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 15.

World ASEAN Investment Report 2022 released The ASEAN Investment Report (AIR) 2022 titled “Pandemic Recovery and Investment Facilitation” was released at the 25th Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers - ASEAN Investment Area Council (AEM - AIA25) on September 14.