World Greater efforts needed for a peaceful, stable and prosperous East Sea: experts The disputes in the East Sea (South China Sea) need to be resolved by the concerned parties, with cooperation of the international community as well as the region, said a Vietnamese expert.

World Foreign media highlights RCEP signing, praises Vietnam's ASEAN chairmanship Foreign media outlets have run various headlines on the signing of the world’s largest trade deal – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), with ASEAN at the centre during the grouping’s summit virtually hosted by Vietnam as ASEAN 2020 Chair last week.