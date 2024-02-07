ASEAN Vietnam pledges support for ASEAN’s efforts in Myanmar situation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has voiced Vietnam’s support for Laos in its role as ASEAN Chair and its appointment of the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, saying that they have been instrumental in promoting dialogue, seeking peaceful and sustainable solutions, and fostering ASEAN's efforts in humanitarian assistance in Myanmar.

ASEAN Thailand sees lowest headline inflation in 35 months Thailand's headline inflation fell for the fourth consecutive month to 106.98 points in January, the lowest since February 2021, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

ASEAN H5N1 bird flu outbreak detected in Laos The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s Department of Livestock and Fisheries recently reported an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in a Vientiane market.

ASEAN Vietnam suggests measures to strengthen ASEAN-EU strategic partnership Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has made a series of recommendations on measures to step up cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) while attending the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Brussels on February 2.