World Canada underscores strategic importance of ties with ASEAN Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has underscored the strategic importance of the relationship between Canada and ASEAN, based on an enduring partnership of shared interests and cooperation that has spanned over 44 years.

World Lao NA’s first extraordinary session opens The first extraordinary session of the 9th National Assembly (NA) of Laos kicked off on August 5 to debate measures to address financial and economic difficulties and suppress the use of narcotic drugs.

World Thailand considers ASEAN and Canada "like-minded partners" Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that ASEAN and Canada are "like-minded partners", especially in promoting multilateralism in his remarks at the ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on August 5, according to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.