ASEAN volunteer youths hoped to help promote Quang Binh’s image
Leading officials of the central province of Quang Binh hosted a reception on August 24 for delegates to the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Forum and ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho An Phong briefed the participants on the locality’s potential, strengths and achievements in all socio-economic aspects, as well as its development orientations, with focus on promoting innovation and start-ups among youths.
He expressed his hope that each youth visiting Quang Binh this time will become an ambassador helping to promote the image of the province’s land and people to international friends.
Muhammad Dika Harliadi, a member staff of the ASEAN Secretariat, thanked the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the National Committee for Youth in Vietnam and the People's Committee of Quang Binh province for organising this meaningful forum.
It offers a chance for young people of ASEAN countries and Japan to share experience and initiatives to develop volunteer activities among youths./.