ASEAN Woman Entrepreneur Summit slated for November
Hanoi (VNA) - The ASEAN Woman Entrepreneur Summit is schedule to take place on November 9 and aims to create a favourable business environment to promote women’s economic power and gender equality in the region.
The summit is among a series of events to be hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), as Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) in 2020.
The ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network (AWEN) was initiated by Vietnam at the sixth meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Women (WCW) in 2007 in Thailand. It was officially established in 2014, and Vietnam worked as the coordinator of AWEN in the first term.
The Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC) was the first Chair of AWEN (2014-2016).
Later, the Vietnam Business Summit 2020, themed “Digitalised Vietnam: Adaptability Towards Sustainable Development”, will be held on November 12.
“This will be an opportunity for investors to study Vietnam’s economic outlook amid COVID-19 and determine the potential for cooperation in economic sectors that are strengths of Vietnam in the context of global economic uncertainties, such as logistics, agriculture, and IT services,” said VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc.
Following that summit will be the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS 2020), slated for November 13 and 14 and the most-anticipated event for the ASEAN business community.
Themed “Digital ASEAN: Sustainability and Inclusiveness”, it is expected to see the attendance of senior leaders from ten ASEAN member countries as well as eight ASEAN dialogue partners.
ASEAN ABIS 2020 will focus on six topics, including ASEAN’s economic outlook, technologies and future jobs in ASEAN, innovative agriculture, green growth through good governance, logistics and smart cities, and innovative ASEAN and digital startups.
VBS and ASEAN BIS 2020 will help enterprises seek cooperation opportunities and hear of new trends in order to adopt suitable development strategies, Loc said.
Moreover, the ASEAN Business Awards 2020 (ABA 2020) was launched in July and will honour ASEAN businesses that have made outstanding contributions to regional development.
Organisers will receive registrations and conduct assessments from August to October and then announce the winners in November.
ASEAN BAC Vietnam and VCCI will also coordinate with the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to implement the “ASEAN Network of Digital Startups - Digital STARS 2020” project, which aims to form a network of digital startups in ASEAN and therefore promote digitalisation, especially among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises - the driving force of the regional economy./.
