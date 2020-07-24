World Slow recovery projected for Indonesia’ economy Indonesia’s economy could contract between 4-4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, said Bank Indonesia (BI)’s senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti.

World Cambodia surveys garment workers’ lives Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) is conducting a survey on garment workers’ living conditions and the impact of COVID-19 on them until July 31, local Khmer Times reported.

World Indonesia: Food, beverage sectors contribute largest to H1 exports The food and beverage, and basic metal industries continued to make the largest contribution to Indonesia's exports in the manufacturing sector, with 13.73 billion USD and 10.87 billion USD worth of exports, respectively, during the first half of 2020.

World Singapore’s financial district vulnerable to rising sea levels: CBRE Prime office real estate in Singapore’s central business district (CBD) is highly susceptible to the risk of flooding as sea levels rise due to global warming, property consultants CBRE said in a report on July 23.