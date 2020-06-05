ASEAN Women for Peace Registry meets online
The ASEAN Women for Peace Registry (AWPR) convened an online meeting on June 5, where delegates exchanged information on activities and initiatives regarding women, peace, and security.
Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Senior Advisor to the ASEAN 2020 National Secretariat and Vietnam’s representative at the AWPR (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Senior Advisor to the ASEAN 2020 National Secretariat and Vietnam’s representative at the AWPR, attended the meeting and chaired a working session.
Delegates also discussed measures to implement ASEAN leaders’ Joint Statement on Promoting Women, Peace and Security adopted in 2017.
They generally agreed on the significance of accelerating the implementation of the joint statement in the new circumstances, contributing to promoting the role of women in the process of peace and security in particular and maintaining an environment of peace, stability, and development in the region in general.
They also agreed to put forth a comprehensive, creative, and sustainable approach for women, peace, and security, while intensifying links between women-related networks and raising public awareness about the role of women and their participation in peace and security matters.
Nga said women and children have been worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as regards healthcare, the economy, employment, and social welfare.
Vietnam’s representatives at the meeting highlighted the country’s priorities as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 in enhancing regional and international cooperation relating to women, peace, and security.
Nga called on the meeting to seek directions to expand collaboration between the AWPR and partners and concerned parties in the region and the world and to consolidate the AWPR’s operations through regular meetings and training courses.
The AWPR expects to meet online twice per year, she said, to maintain information exchange between members and tighten links among ASEAN and regional organisations.
Established on December 13, 2018, the AWPR aims to promote women’s participation and contributions to peace building and the settlement of non-traditional and traditional security challenges emerging in the region./.
