ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit held online in Hanoi
The role of women and gender equality-related issues was discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12. The summit is a hallmark of the ASEAN Year 2020 when Vietnam holds the Chairmanship.
An overview of the ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the Summit (Photo: VNA)
