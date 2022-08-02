ASEAN ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM-55 Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, joined other ASEAN senior officials in their meeting in preparation for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and relevant meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on August 1.

ASEAN senior officials sat down to begin their meeting (SOM) in Phnom Penh on August 1, spotlighting the theme of "Addressing challenges together".