ASEAN ASEAN, Mexico seek stronger trade partnership An online conference was held in Mexico City on April 7 to explore trade and investment cooperation between Mexico and ASEAN, drawing nearly 100 participants from Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Politics Vietnam makes proposals at ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam will take actions to speed up the narrowing of development gap in ASEAN, especially in enhancing sub-regional cooperation by holding an ASEAN Forum on narrowing development gaps between sub-regions for comprehensive recovery and sustainable development.

ASEAN Malaysia to focus on attracting FDI Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said that Malaysia is confident of attracting more foreign investments this year after a big decline in 2020, and is looking at incentives to help support that goal.