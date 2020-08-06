ASEAN MRC warns of low water levels on Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Lake The Mekong River Commission (MRC) recently said that the annual reversal in the flow of the Tonle Sap River remained delayed, causing “very low” water levels on the Tonle Sap Lake, according to Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).

World Japan to promote trade document digitalization platform to ASEAN The Japanese Government plans to promote a platform to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for digitalizing all trade-related documents, Kyodo News cited sources close to the matter as reporting on August 5.

ASEAN Myanmar provides aid for street children during COVID-19 pandemic Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

ASEAN Lao holds flag-raising ceremony to mark ASEAN 53rd anniversary A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at the office of the Lao Foreign Ministry in Vientiane to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).