ASEAN ASEAN, China strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on February 22 called for joint efforts to push the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

ASEAN ASEAN member countries discuss strengthening connectivity The First Meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) for 2023 was held on February 21 with a discussion on ASEAN Connectivity, particularly the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.

World UK supports Indonesia to improve investment ecosystem Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has set a target of attracting 1,250 -1,400 trillion rupiah (82-92 billion USD) in investment in 2023 through passing policies to promote business licensing reform.