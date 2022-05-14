World ASEAN leaders meet with US business community Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a meeting with the US business community on May 12 (US time) within the framework of the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

World Malaysia, Singapore to host SEA Games in 2027, 2029 Malaysia and Singapore will host the 34th and 35th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2027 and 2029, respectively, according to the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).

World ASEAN foreign ministers review preparation for ASEAN-US Special Summit Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reviewed preparations for the ASEAN - US Special Summit in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time).