World ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

World US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, during which he reaffirmed Washington’s support for Southeast Asian countries in upholding their sovereign rights against China’s unlawful maritime claims in the East Sea.

World Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.