Quang Ninh (VNA) – The opening ceremony of the ASEAN+3 pop singing contest was held in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 27.



Organised by the radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) from July 26-29, the event attracts 22 professional singers aged 18-35 from ASEAN member states and four guest singers from China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.



It aimed to raise mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Vietnam and regional countries, as well as seek young talents in the bloc.



Contestants will undergo semi-final and final rounds, with members of the jury coming from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.



Ngo Minh Hien, VOV Deputy General Director and head of the organising board, said the event also holds political and diplomatic significance, thus affirming Vietnam’s stature in the region.



It is also one of the activities to popularise the images of Vietnam and ASEAN, contributing to building a prosperous ASEAN community, he added.



Ten contestants will compete in the final round on July 28 night.-VNA