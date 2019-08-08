Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh speaks at the special senior officials’ meeting of the 18th meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three in Thua Thien-Hue province on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

– Senior agriculture and forestry officials of ASEAN and China, Japan and the Republic of Korea gathered at a meeting in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 7 to discuss the bloc and its partners’ cooperation in the fields.The special senior officials’ meeting of the 18th meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three (AMAF+3) attracted 150 delegates from the 10 ASEAN members, the three partner countries and international organisations.In his speech, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh reviewed the outcomes of the ASEAN+3 Cooperation Strategy on Food, Agriculture and Forestry for 2016-2025, which features a number of programmes, projects and research and development activities in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.He also asked the ASEAN+3 countries to continue promoting collaboration in capacity improvement, technology transfer and agricultural reform in each nation.At the event, participants discussed and approved some priorities such as the ASEAN+3 policy framework relevant to food, agriculture and forestry, along with the enhancement of the ASEAN+3 cooperation in food security, sustainable forest management, climate change response and adaptation, and crop and livestock disease control.The special senior officials’ meeting took place alongside a similar event of the 40th AMAF meeting also in Thua Thien-Hue province.Vietnam is holding the chair of the 40th AMAF meeting and the 18th AMAF+3 meeting for the term from October 2018 to October 2019. -VNA