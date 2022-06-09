ASEAN+3 significant to regional structure: Ambassador
Ambassador Vu Ho represented Vietnam at the ASEAN+3 Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2022 hosted by Cambodia via video teleconference on June 8, which gathered senior officials from ten ASEAN member states and their three partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
Ambassador Vu Ho represents Vietnam at the ASEAN+3 Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) 2022 hosted by Cambodia via video teleconference on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
In his remarks at the event, Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, spoke highly of achievements made by ASEAN+3 over the last 25 years, saying now is the critical time for the regional grouping to look back on its journey together and set new directions to promote its further development.
ASEAN+3 plays a significant part in the ASEAN-led regional structure, he noted, urging the grouping to adapt to the new global context and contribute more effectively to the connectivity and cooperation process in East Asia.
Ho called on ASEAN+3 to soon complete the implementation of the ASEAN+3 Cooperation Work Plan from 2018 – 2022 and adopt a new work plan for the 2023 – 2027 period based on what all the countries have achieved.
He also suggested that China, Japan and the RoK step up cooperation with ASEAN in priority areas in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and that ASEAN+3 nations should soon reopen their borders to facilitate mobility, economic cooperation, trade and regional economic connectivity.
On regional and international issues of common concern, the Vietnamese representative underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation and dialogue, building trust, upholding international law, promoting cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and mutual respect, and ensuring a peaceful, security and stable environment, including efforts to build sea waters of peace, cooperation and development in the region, thus facilitating efforts for economic recovery and growth and sustainable development.
During the event, ASEAN and the three partners agreed to maintain their focus on containing the COVID-19 pandemic and together boost recovery in a sustainably manner. They will continue supporting capacity building in preventive medicine; sharing information and experience; and enhancing collaboration in production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and medical equipment in an effort to strengthen the region's self-reliance in responding to future epidemic outbreaks.
They also agreed to together recover and foster trade and economic partnership, sustain supply chains, deepen financial cooperation, and promote trade liberalisation through the effective implementation of ASEAN’s free trade agreements with the three partners and the Regional Comprehensive Economic partnership (RCEP)./.