Politics Agricultural, financial, banking issues in parliament’s focus on June 8 The National Assembly (NA) spent the 13th working day of its third session on asking officials about issues relevant to agriculture and rural development, finance, and banking.

Politics Vietnam, Italy hold 4th political consultation Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano on June 8 co-chaired the 4th political consultation within the framework of the two nations’ strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnam’s Quang Nam, Laos’s Sekong provinces move to tighten links Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of central Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on June 8 held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Laos’s Sekong province led by the Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong, Leklai Sivilay.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 8.