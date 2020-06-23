World Thailand continues testing COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys Thai scientists on June 22 administered a second dose of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to monkeys, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October this year.

ASEAN RCEP intersessional ministerial meeting held online The virtual 10th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Intersessional Ministerial Meeting took place on June 23 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

ASEAN Thailand’s central bank likely to keep interest rate unchanged The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low after easing monetary policy three times this year to help mitigate the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll showed.

ASEAN ASEAN officials discuss preparations for upcoming activities Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung chaired the ASEAN Senior Officials' Preparatory Meeting (Prep-SOM), the second meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) and the Joint Consultation Meeting in Hanoi on June 22.