ASEAN ASEAN targets to complete economic priorities in 2023 The 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM-55) taking place from August 17-22 in Semarang, Indonesia, with 19 sessions and nine flagship activities will discuss regional important issues.

World Malaysia's ministry confirms 10 deaths in plane crash Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport confirmed on August 17 that eight people on board and two others on ground were killed in a plane crash near Elmina township in central Selangor State earlier the same day.

World Lao newspaper highlights values of Vietnam’s August Revolution The Pasaxon newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party has run an article with congratulations to Vietnam on the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945).

World Myanmar eyes to increase rice exports in coming months President of the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) Ye Min Aung said that the tightening in global supply should help revive Myanmar’s rice shipments, which slumped 56% in the first four months of the fiscal year, and bring it closer to its annual goal of earning 1 billion USD from exports of the grain.