ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum seeks harmonious cooperation
Jakarta (VNA) – Numerous programmes and projects worth 129 billion USD in total will be offered at the ASEAN - Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) slated for September 5 and 6 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The forum, one of more than 20 series of sidelines activities held during the ASEAN Summit next month, is initiated by Indonesia as the current rotating chair of the bloc.
Indonesian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Mansury on August 18 said that the AIPF seeks to harmonise and cooperate across various development initiatives. Investment cooperation offers and programmes are under review to ensure that they have a high possibility of success and provide specific benefits to the people.
The official emphasised that Indonesia wants to attract the participation of all parties.
He added one of the pillars of AIPF is sustainable finance and the forum encourages funding for environmentally friendly programmes. Through the AIPF, Indonesia is trying to prove that cooperation can be realised in the context of geopolitical competition. More than just Indonesia's diplomatic activities in the Pacific, it is part of the nation’s efforts to transform the Indo-Pacific region into a hub of global growth, safety and stability./.
