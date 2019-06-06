Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 17:39:31

Politics

ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte attended the ASEAN- Italy Economic Forum in Hanoi on June 6.

