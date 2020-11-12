Vietnam has been successful in managing and organising all the meetings, he affirmed in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo, on the occasion of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from November 12-15.

This year is quite special in the sense that all the countries have been suffering from the pandemic. But, as a successful country in terms of controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam can take the lead in not only surviving but also becoming stronger, he stated.

The official emphasised the importance of actions taken by the Vietnam Government to boost post-pandemic economic recovery, adding that this is a “good opportunity for Vietnam to show how to get stronger”.

To cope with the uncertain future caused by the pandemic, Fujita highlighted the need to make economies and supply chains much stronger and more resilient.

Attention should be paid to risk management to stay ready in response to any financial crisis, natural disaster or pandemic, he stated.

Meanwhile, Indonesian senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah voiced his hope that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will bring about positive results during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Jakarta.

He set high expectations for the mid-term review of implementation of the ASEAN Vision 2025, formulation of Hanoi Declaration on the Post ASEAN Vision 2025, evaluation of the ASEAN Charter, signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), review of progress on ASEAN Outlook on Indo Pacific, new signatories to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and regional connectivity.

Most importantly, ASEAN and East Asia Summit leaders will discuss strategies on how to contain COVID-19 and how to cooperate among themselves, he said.

Anjaiah affirmed that Vietnam’s ASEAN leadership has navigated the troubled waters and maintained ASEAN unity, solidarity, cohesiveness, neutrality, peace and security./.

VNA