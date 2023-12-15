Politics Infographic Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Belarus traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation Vietnam and Belarus have upheld the traditional friendship and fruitful multifaceted cooperation established between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union. The two countries have actively fostered their friendship over the years, contributing to each other’s national development.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-United Arab Emirates cooperative ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 1 and 2. The visit was made at the invitation of the UAE Government.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Türkiye promote cooperative relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30 at the invitation of the Turkish Government. The visit is important in consolidating political trust and improving the effectiveness of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.