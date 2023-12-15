World Indonesia, RoK shake hands in establishing e-bus ecosystem in Bali The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and the government of the Republic of Korea have agreed to cooperate to establish an ecosystem of electric buses to support public transport in Bali.

World Thailand's economy in crisis: PM Srettha Thavisin Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on December 13 expressed his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis, and said he felt “heavy-hearted” about the economic prospects next year.

World ASEAN, Japan to beef up AI, cybersecurity cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan are planning to work together on cybersecurity and systems for managing and operating artificial intelligence (AI), based on a draft plan on deepening their relationship.

World Thailand expects exports to recover next year Thailand’s exports will recover next year while inflation will stay within its target range of 1-3%, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).