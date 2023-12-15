ASEAN-Japan relations thrive over 50 years
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fourth, left) and leaders of ASEAN countries and Japan at the 26th ASEAN-Japan Summit in Indonesia in September 2023 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over the past 50 years, the relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields, from politics, security, economy and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.
ASEAN and Japan set up their dialogue partnership in 1973. In 1977, Takeo Fukuda became the first Japanese PM to have a meeting with ASEAN leaders at the second ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. In that year, the Japanese PM announced the Fukuda Doctrine which sketched out fundamental principles in Japan’s policy on ASEAN. Since then, the "heart to heart" diplomacy has become the "fulcrum" for the ASEAN-Japan ties.
Japan has shown strong efforts in building a "heart to heart" and trustful relationship with ASEAN member countries, and committed to be their equal partner in order to build peace and prosperity in the region.
This year, to mark the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Japan relations, the two sides have agreed to name 2023 as the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Year.
Commenting on the partnership between the two sides over half a century, many experts and scholars held that the ASEAN-Japan strategic partnership is one of the most meaningful and comprehensive between ASEAN and its partners, spanning across fields for peace, prosperity, quality of life, and heart-to-heart connection.
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said that the close bonds between ASEAN and Japan come from common values of an open economic linkage and a regional architecture basing on the law and connecting the people.
These values have been shown through strong commitments given by leaders of ASEAN and Japan, which have been realised with impressive figures in all foundation cooperation areas such as politics, economy, trade, investment, human resources training, and culture, said the FM.
In the field of economy, after 2000, ASEAN and Japan have signed bilateral economic and investment partnership agreements as well as the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP).
In recent years, Japan’s annual investment in ASEAN member countries has reached about 2.8 trillion JPY (19.71 billion USD). About 15,000 Japanese business facilities have operated in ASEAN countries.
Japan is also the fourth largest trade partner and the second biggest investor of ASEAN, with two-way trade revenue rising 11.6% in 2022.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang held that the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, which will be held immediately following ASEAN and Japan’s establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, is an occasion for high-ranking leaders from both sides to assess cooperation results, and set up directions and vision for further development, in line with their potential and within the framework of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that his country and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will map out a "new vision" of cooperation in various fields at the commemorative summit.
Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said he hopes the event will become a “golden chance” to transfer the golden friendship between Japan and ASEAN to next generations.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Japansese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said that Vietnam has supported and made positive contributions to realise the proposal of organising the commemorative summit that Japan raised early this year.
He affirmed that upgrading Vietnam-Japan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World has not only promoted bilateral relations but also contributed to further strengthening ASEAN-Japan relations, bringing practical benefits to the people of Japan, Vietnam, and ASEAN.
During his stay in Japan for the commemorative summit, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the summit of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) chaired by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio to promote cooperation in reducing carbon emissions, ensuring energy security and sustainable development.
Chinh's participation in the event affirms Vietnam's consistent policy of building a green economy, a circular economy, proactively responding to climate change, and implementing commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), as well as the recent COP28, including the one to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, said Ambassador Hieu.
Over the years, the Vietnam-Japan relations have developed strongly in all fields, with economy being a key pillar in bilateral partnership. Japan has been the leading economic, trade and investment partner of Vietnam.
During the trip, PM Chinh will have meetings with Japanese high-ranking leaders, deliver a speech at a roundtable with Japanese businesses and the Vietnam-Japan business forum, as well as have meetings with heads of leading businesses and economic groups in Japan, according to spokesperson Hang.
High-ranking leaders of the two countries will have an exchange of ideas on important activities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields, based on a new partnership foundation.
Outcomes of the Vietnamese Government leader’s visit are expected to contribute to accelerating the Vietnam-Japan relations as well as the ASEAN-Japan ties as well as the growth of the region and the world./.