– The special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Republic of Korea (RoK), slated for November 25-26 in Busan city, will seek ways to strengthen the free trade order and achieve shared prosperity, according to the RoK President’s office.At the summit, the two sides will solidify their will to open markets, expand trade, strengthen the free trade order and explore ways for shared prosperity through mutual cooperation against the backdrop of recent international situations where trade conflicts and protectionist trends are deepening.The countries will discuss how to maintain the open free trade system, Joo Hyung-chul, Economic Adviser to the RoK President, told a news conference on August 18.The November summit aims to mark the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-RoK dialogue relationship. Therefore, the two sides will assess the relationship over the past 30 years and set forth a development vision for the next 30 years.Within the framework of the event, there will be a summit between ASEAN and the RoK on November 27.-VNA