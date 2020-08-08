ASEAN Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 25 years ago, Vietnam has rapidly integrated and deeply participated in all cooperation areas of ASEAN, actively helped to maintain intra-bloc solidarity, and strengthened cooperation among member states and between the group and its partner countries, thus contributing remarkably to ASEAN’s development and successes today.

ASEAN Celebrating the ASEAN community ties with South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi, who is also Chair of the ASEAN Pretoria Committee (APC), has written an article on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Following is the full text of the article which was published on August 7 by Pretoria News in both print and online versions.

ASEAN Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in New York hosted a virtual ceremony on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8).

World Public debt of Laos predicted to increase amid COVID-19 The public debt of Laos may increase to as much as 65 to 68 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 following a sharp fall in national revenue collection alongside an increase in loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vientiane Times reported.