World Laos records rising COVID-19 infections in community The Lao Ministry of Health announced on September 5 that the country logged 172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing to the national count to 15,933, including 16 deaths.

World Cambodia receives 2.5 mln doses of vaccine from China Secretary of State at the Cambodian Health Ministry Youk Sambath received 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China on September 4.

World Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons at UNSC discussion Vietnam has reiterated the consistent policy in favour of non-proliferation and disarmament regimes, as well as the country’s support for the role of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in ridding the world of chemical weapons.

World Australia, France oppose actions increasing tensions in East Sea Australia and France ministers have voiced serious concerns about the situation in the East Sea and called for all disputes to be resolved in a peaceful manner in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).